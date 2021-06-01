Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn joins cast of Hollyoaks

Katie McGlynn, best known as Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street, will be joining the cast of Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

The former Corrie star will play new mum Becky, who will befriend Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) when the pair bond over both having newborn babies.

However, according to Channel 4, “there is more than meets the eye with Becky, as it’s revealed that Diane’s new friend has ulterior motives…”

McGlynn, who has also appeared in the likes of Waterloo Road and The Syndicate, will be filming alongside Nick Pickard, who plays Tony Hutchinson.

Talking about joining the Channel 4 soap, McGlynn said, “When I first read the script, I knew instantly that this storyline was an important one, and something that I could really sink my teeth into. I’m so excited for everyone to meet Becky and am thrilled to be working alongside the amazing cast and crew of Hollyoaks, especially the show’s producer Lucy (Allan), who I previously worked with at the beginning of my acting career on Waterloo Road – so it’s lovely to be working with her again 10 years on.”

She continued, “The whole team couldn’t have been any more welcoming so far and I’m hopeful the story will have an impact on the viewers as it covers some extremely current and important issues. I’m super humbled to continue doing the work I really love and hope everyone enjoys watching it all unfold on screen as much as I’ve enjoyed filming it so far.”

McGlynn’s first appearance on Hollyoaks as Becky will be on Monday 5th July on E4, and again on Tuesday 6th July on Channel 4.

Hollyoaks airs every weeknight at 7pm on E4, and 6:30pm on Channel 4. See what else is on with our TV Guide