Former Coronation Street star Nikki Sanderson joins Hollyoaks
28-year old actress will play "confident, lively, impulsive, flirtatious bombshell" Maxine Minniver from 5 November
Former Coronation Street Favourite Nikki Sanderson has joined Channel 4 teen soap Hollyoaks.
Sanderson, 28, who is best known for her six year stint as Candice Stowe in Corrie between 1999 and 2005, will join Hollyoaks in November as Maxine Minniver – sister to wannabe glamour model Ann ‘Mitzee’ Minniver.
Maxine is described as “a confident, lively, impulsive, flirtatious bombshell, with boundless energy and a penchant for living life on the edge - and to the full… a fearless risk-taker, Maxine is street savvy, witty, ambitious and can spot an opportunity a mile-off ”
The show’s producers promise that it’ll be “handbags at dawn” between wannabe pin-up Anne (played by Cheryl Cole lookalike Rachel Shenton) and her sister once Maxine arrives in the village and starts making a name for herself.
Nikki said: “Being a member of the Hollyoaks team has so far been an absolute pleasure and I am excited about what the future holds for my character.
“I feel very lucky to be part of such a wonderful show and to be working with an amazing team.”
Her first appearance on the soap will come in Monday 5 November’s “first look” edition on E4, with the former CD:UK presenter making her Channel 4 debut the following day.
Hollyoaks is on Channel 4 every week night at 6.30pm.