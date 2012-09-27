Maxine is described as “a confident, lively, impulsive, flirtatious bombshell, with boundless energy and a penchant for living life on the edge - and to the full… a fearless risk-taker, Maxine is street savvy, witty, ambitious and can spot an opportunity a mile-off ”

The show’s producers promise that it’ll be “handbags at dawn” between wannabe pin-up Anne (played by Cheryl Cole lookalike Rachel Shenton) and her sister once Maxine arrives in the village and starts making a name for herself.

Nikki said: “Being a member of the Hollyoaks team has so far been an absolute pleasure and I am excited about what the future holds for my character.

“I feel very lucky to be part of such a wonderful show and to be working with an amazing team.”

Her first appearance on the soap will come in Monday 5 November’s “first look” edition on E4, with the former CD:UK presenter making her Channel 4 debut the following day.

Hollyoaks is on Channel 4 every week night at 6.30pm.