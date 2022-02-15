Holby City's Hanssen makes discovery – can Madge keep her secret safe?
It's not all doom and gloom for Hanssen, though!
Holby City’s Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) discovered the hospital had a mole in its midst in tonight’s episode (15th February).
Director of nursing Madge Britton (Clare Burt) looked shifty over the revelation, and viewers know she is the one passing on damning information to the CQC.
While senior staff dealt with the latest setback, Russ Faber’s (Simon Slater) pregnant teenage daughter Billie (Delainey Hayles) was on Keller ward in severe pain. Specialist Mr Forbes (Damian Quinn) dismissed her worries and hastily diagnosed Braxton Hicks – further complicated when Max McGerry (Jo Martin) realised his lack of care was down to Billie being a young Black woman.
She later received a diagnosis from another consultant, and Max confined Forbes to desk duty. As Hanssen put it, he had been “managed sideways”.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
After Max experienced unconscious bias from a female patient whose life she went on to save, there were powerful scenes as she told Billie such prejudice shouldn’t exist - even if the world is changing every day.
Meanwhile, Josh Hudson (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) was shocked when a friend from his bulimia support group, Claudia (Lottie Tolhurst), was admitted with a perforated oesophagus. When she passed away, Josh was forced to confront his own illness.
Recalling the day Josh offered him support during his own dark time, Hanssen encouraged him to open up. Josh later pledged to commit to his recovery, telling fiancée Ange Godard (Dawn Steele) he never wanted to put her through the grief Claudia’s parents were about to endure. Can he overcome his demons?
Unfortunately, his earlier outburst in theatre was witnessed by Madge’s spying eyes. When the incident was reported to the CQC, the team realised their mole was on shift that day.
With only a matter of time before Madge is found out, just how far is she prepared to go in her mission? Will she crack under the pressure and confess all, or will one of her colleagues work out what she has been up to?
In more uplifting news, Hanssen finally reached out to Russ following a nudge in the right direction from Billie. “Are you asking me out on a date?” Russ asked.
“I rather think I am,” smiled Hanssen. At last! Will the pair find happiness together before we have to say goodbye to Holby? At this point, we’ll accept nothing less.
Read more:
- When is Holby City ending? BBC medical drama comes to an end
- Holby City fans react to "heartbreaking" Jac Naylor news: "Can't end like this"
- Can Neighbours be saved? A look at potential saviours for the soap
Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1