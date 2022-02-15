Director of nursing Madge Britton (Clare Burt) looked shifty over the revelation, and viewers know she is the one passing on damning information to the CQC.

Holby City’s Henrik Hanssen (Guy Henry) discovered the hospital had a mole in its midst in tonight’s episode (15th February).

While senior staff dealt with the latest setback, Russ Faber’s (Simon Slater) pregnant teenage daughter Billie (Delainey Hayles) was on Keller ward in severe pain. Specialist Mr Forbes (Damian Quinn) dismissed her worries and hastily diagnosed Braxton Hicks – further complicated when Max McGerry (Jo Martin) realised his lack of care was down to Billie being a young Black woman.

She later received a diagnosis from another consultant, and Max confined Forbes to desk duty. As Hanssen put it, he had been “managed sideways”.

After Max experienced unconscious bias from a female patient whose life she went on to save, there were powerful scenes as she told Billie such prejudice shouldn’t exist - even if the world is changing every day.

Meanwhile, Josh Hudson (Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge) was shocked when a friend from his bulimia support group, Claudia (Lottie Tolhurst), was admitted with a perforated oesophagus. When she passed away, Josh was forced to confront his own illness.

Recalling the day Josh offered him support during his own dark time, Hanssen encouraged him to open up. Josh later pledged to commit to his recovery, telling fiancée Ange Godard (Dawn Steele) he never wanted to put her through the grief Claudia’s parents were about to endure. Can he overcome his demons?

Unfortunately, his earlier outburst in theatre was witnessed by Madge’s spying eyes. When the incident was reported to the CQC, the team realised their mole was on shift that day.

With only a matter of time before Madge is found out, just how far is she prepared to go in her mission? Will she crack under the pressure and confess all, or will one of her colleagues work out what she has been up to?

In more uplifting news, Hanssen finally reached out to Russ following a nudge in the right direction from Billie. “Are you asking me out on a date?” Russ asked.

“I rather think I am,” smiled Hanssen. At last! Will the pair find happiness together before we have to say goodbye to Holby? At this point, we’ll accept nothing less.

