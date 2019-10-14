Spare a thought for Coronation Street fans, as the bumper footie fixtures have meant a week between episodes, with no visits to Weatherfield since last Wednesday 9th October - don't panic, it's back this Wednesday 16th October.

Back to Emmerdale, and when we return to the countryside community on Tuesday 15th October it will be an hour-long special from 7pm (meaning a direct clash with BBC One rival EastEnders, which airs at 7.30pm, so set your planners).

It's set to be an unmissable instalment as Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) are forced to go on the run when rapist Lee Posner dies from the injuries caused by the beating Rob's gave him for attacking his sister Victoria Barton.

More like this

Hawley is leaving the soap after five years, but exact details of how and when are still a closely-guarded secret. Miller has teased Robron fans about filming his final scenes with his co-star, saying: "During one of the emotional last scenes together it hit me that it's real and is actually happening, and there are genuine tears in there!

"It's not going to be the same without him, but the show goes on so to speak. And it will be interesting to see what happens with Aaron still in the show."

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.