But a cliffhanger scene saw Kim watching Graham’s movements on hidden CCTV as he phoned someone and told them: “We’ve got a problem. We’re going to need another plan.”

What happened to Joe Tate?

Emmerdale has yet to reveal the full story of Joe’s whereabouts despite the character having not been seen on screen for five months. As we know, Cain (Jeff Hordley) is under the impression that he killed Joe after a punch to the head appeared to be fatal.

But when Graham then went to dispose of the body, viewers saw him notice that Joe’s finger was twitching. Nothing has been seen of Joe since, but Cain remains under the impression that he is responsible for the businessman’s death.

More like this

Prior to Graham making his mysterious call, he was seen telling Kim there wasn’t a trace of Joe left to find and that the body would definitely not be turning up.

But this obviously isn’t the full story and the suspicion of both the viewers and Kim is bound to mount as she continues her trawl through Home Farm’s finances. The big question now is whether the normally unflappable Graham will divulge his secrets?

Advertisement

Emmerdale returns on Monday at 7.00pm on ITV