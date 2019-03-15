Was Graham phoning Joe Tate on tonight’s Emmerdale?
Is Joe still alive?!
Emmerdale has tonight raised viewers’ hopes that Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) might still be alive after Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) was seen putting in a call to a secret contact.
Friday’s episode of the ITV soap saw Kim (Claire King) mention to Graham that there’d been unauthorised withdrawals from an offshore account. Graham then tried to explain away the missing funds by blaming it on Robert and Nicola’s recent attempts to scam the Home Farm business.
But a cliffhanger scene saw Kim watching Graham’s movements on hidden CCTV as he phoned someone and told them: “We’ve got a problem. We’re going to need another plan.”
What happened to Joe Tate?
Emmerdale has yet to reveal the full story of Joe’s whereabouts despite the character having not been seen on screen for five months. As we know, Cain (Jeff Hordley) is under the impression that he killed Joe after a punch to the head appeared to be fatal.
But when Graham then went to dispose of the body, viewers saw him notice that Joe’s finger was twitching. Nothing has been seen of Joe since, but Cain remains under the impression that he is responsible for the businessman’s death.
Prior to Graham making his mysterious call, he was seen telling Kim there wasn’t a trace of Joe left to find and that the body would definitely not be turning up.
But this obviously isn’t the full story and the suspicion of both the viewers and Kim is bound to mount as she continues her trawl through Home Farm’s finances. The big question now is whether the normally unflappable Graham will divulge his secrets?
Emmerdale returns on Monday at 7.00pm on ITV