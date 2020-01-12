Soap heroines have been hitting the bottle of late, with Moira on Emmerdale and Linda on EastEnders both regularly downing overflowing glasses of wine and passing out on kerbs or in ditches. It’s been like Shane Meadows’s The Virtues with added lipstick and heels. And I keep picturing a WhatsApp group where they tip each other off about the latest supermarket booze deals.

Now, though, Moira tells Cain that she’s come to say goodbye to him because she’s going to stay with Nana Barton for a while. It’s the best place for her. Despite having never been seen on screen, a trip to see Nana Barton is the Emmerdale equivalent of a trip to the Betty Ford clinic. I have a mental image of her as this elderly, fluffy-haired wise counsellor, though with a core of steel. After all, she never bothered to attend the funerals of both her sons, two of her grandchildren and her daughter-in-law. Talk about tough love.