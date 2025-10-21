Lewis Cope has been dazzling on the dance floor each weekend, impressing both the judges and the audiences tuning in from home.

But it isn't just Strictly where Cope impresses, with the actor best known and loved for his portrayal of Nicky Miligan on Emmerdale.

Cope appeared on the ITV soap in December 2022 as the new nanny for Gabby Thomas's (Rosie Bentham) son. But he was later revealed to be the secret son of Caleb (William Ash), who was using him to steal Kim Tate's (Claire King) livelihood.

He continued to appear on the soap until last year, when Nicky, alongside boyfriend Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana), left the village after learning that those closest to them had been keeping huge secrets.

With it now having been over a year since Nicky was last in the village, could he ever return?

William Ash as Caleb and Lewis Cope as Nicky in Emmerdale. ITV

"Nicky can come back at any point," Cope told RadioTimes.com and other press at the Pride of Britain Awards. "His family is still in there, it's was a brilliant, brilliant job for me.

"I loved being there, everyone's so lovely and they've been so supportive of this [Strictly] as well. So, you never know what's going to happen in the future."

When further asked by RadioTimes.com about a potential reprisal of Nicky, Cope simply said: "Never say never."

The actor has excelled during the Strictly Come Dancing competition in recent weeks, with the actor alongside partner Katya Jones scoring a perfect 10 during Movie Week.

"We're training as hard as we can and then what will be, will be on the Saturday," Cope said. "But it was unbelievable, I was speechless and that takes quite a lot as well."

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

