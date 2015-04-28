"Dan doesn't think that Kerry will want to come. She's got a job and her own commitments in the village. She can't just pack up, leave and not have any money to live on," says actor Liam Fox, who plays the conflicted Dan. "But she agrees to come and Dan's over the moon. Having Kerry with him in Liverpool will make things a lot easier to deal with. He's going to need Kerry as a shoulder to cry on because he doesn't want to show how emotional he is in front of Sean."

But just as they're about to go, young Amelia scuppers the plans by insisting on staying behind. Cue a change of heart for Dean and the chance for Kerry to prove herself to be a capable mother figure.

"Kerry was never a great mother with her own daughter Amy. So with Amelia, it’s the chance to be the mother that she always should have been," continues Fox. "She’s doing everything to be a great maternal figure for Amelia and be a great partner for Dan. But as usual with Kerry, things don’t go as expected."

More like this

And are Ruby and Ali really going to end up leaving town? "They go - for a while at least. And we’ll have to see how that works out with Dan’s new little family in the village. And maybe Ruby and Ali will come back at some point and we’ll see how we go from there."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.