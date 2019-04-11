"He wants to be with me," Liv told her friend Gabby Thomas. "The least I can do is something nice for him."

But Liv was unaware guilty Jacob had decided he couldn't go on lying to her and broke-up with his girlfriend instead. "You're dumped!" he announced and then fled.

But Gabby (Rosie Bentham) pushed Liv to demand an explanation from Jacob about their break-up. Unfortunately, the teenage lad fled straight into the arms of his manipulative lover, Maya. So when Liv entered Farrers Cottage, she heard the pair together in Jacob's upstairs bedroom...

Maya has been manipulating lovestruck Jacob for months. (Picture: ITV)

"We can run away if we have to," Jacob told Maya. "I love you!"

As Jacob emerged half-dressed from the bedroom, he was shocked to see his just ex-girlfriend in front of him.

"Who's your friend, Jacob? Who is she?" demanded Liv.

In the cliffhanger moment, Liv barged through the bedroom door and got her answer when she saw Jacob's school teacher - and also Jacob's dad David Metcalfe's (Matthew Wolfenden) girlfriend quickly getting dressed. Busted!

But the question is, what will Liv do now she knows the truth?

