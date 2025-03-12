Following the news of his admitting the charges, ITV has also severed ties with Fustes, and he will no longer be writing on the soap.

An ITV spokesperson said in a statement, as reported by Deadline: "We were shocked and appalled to learn about the recent court case involving Emmerdale writer Martin Fustes.

"Mr Fustes is a freelance writer and he has been informed that he will no longer be writing for Emmerdale.

"Everyone at ITV and Emmerdale abhors domestic abuse, which is why we have been highlighting the issue in a major storyline over the last 12 months.

"The Emmerdale production team were not aware of these charges against Mr Fustes until we were alerted over the weekend."

Emmerdale. ITV

On withdrawing from this year's BAFTA TV Awards, the spokesperson said: "ITV and Emmerdale have taken the decision to withdraw from the Soap category from this year’s BAFTA TV Awards. This is in consideration of recent news involving a member of the scriptwriting team."

Read more:

The case involving Fustes was heard at Hull Crown Court. Fustes admitted to assaulting the woman in question, as well as to causing actual bodily harm and an offence of intentional suffocation on 27th January.

Hull Live has reported that he was given a two-year suspended prison sentence, 150 hours' unpaid work, 15 days' rehabilitation and a 26-session probation service domestic abuse programme.

He was also ordered to pay £2,000 compensation and £150 costs, and he was given a 10-year restraining order.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This year's BAFTA TV Awards will take place on Sunday 11th May 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.