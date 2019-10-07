And Monday 7th October's cliffhanger saw Kerry's nearest and dearest Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) and Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) looking on in horror as she took a turn for the worse and the hospital crash team leapt into action to try to save her.

It's now stalemate as Tracy has told sister Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) and her lover Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) that Kerry and daughter Amy caused the inferno and covered it up, but sole witness Amy insists it was an accident whereas Tracy deliberately pushed her mum as she raced to stop her telling the police.

If either Tracy or Amy go to the cops they will only implicate each other, as Tracy could end up charged with assault – or worse, if Kerry doesn't survive.

More like this

Later this week, concern continues to mount over Kerry's condition leading to another showdown, this time in hospital.

Why does Vanessa get arrested?

As everyone anxiously waits for news the tension boils over, and Vanessa lashes out at Amy as a massive row erupts – only for an innocent, passing nurse to end up in the vexed vet's firing line.

Vanessa gets arrested and dragged away to the police station, leaving Amy terrified she'll expose the truth about the Wyatt women's part in the factory inferno to explain her motives behind the outburst.

Ms Woodfield faces a tricky choice, as she could put her own sister behind bars were she to reveal to the authorities she knows Kerry and Amy's guilty secret.

If Kerry dies (Emmerdale is staying very quiet on the character's fate, and has been known to kill off cast members with no prior warning…) the stakes will be higher still for Tracy.

Emmerdale continues with an hour-long episode on Tuesday 8th October at 7pm on ITV.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers