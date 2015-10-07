I'm taking over the role of Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street, jokes Emmerdale star Adam Thomas
Could we really be getting Adam filling his brother's boots?
As Coronation Street viewers reel from the news that Ryan Thomas is quitting the show, could his brother Adam be offering fresh hope for fans of the ITV soap?
"I'm going over to Corrie. I'm taking over the role of Jason Grimshaw," joked the Emmerdale star to RadioTimes.com.
Adam Thomas - who plays Adam Barton on the Dales-set soap - was sharing a laugh on the red carpet at the Inside Soap Awards, where he also lightheartedly commented on his character's current plotlines.
"The only scenes I ever have are with Aaron, asking how he is. No one ever asks how Adam is? Why does no one care about Adam? It's just conversations with Danny Miller, with tears in his eyes. He loves a good cry."
As for what is REALLY ahead in the coming months, Thomas hinted that the paternity secret that has seen Adam incorrectly named as the father of Vanessa's baby will be exposed.
More like this
"I'm sure it'll be coming out soon and Adam won't be a happy bunny," said the actor. "He's grown really attached to this kid, so it's going to be a massive shock for him."
You can watch 60-second rundowns of next week's episodes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street below.
And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.