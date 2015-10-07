Adam Thomas - who plays Adam Barton on the Dales-set soap - was sharing a laugh on the red carpet at the Inside Soap Awards, where he also lightheartedly commented on his character's current plotlines.

"The only scenes I ever have are with Aaron, asking how he is. No one ever asks how Adam is? Why does no one care about Adam? It's just conversations with Danny Miller, with tears in his eyes. He loves a good cry."

As for what is REALLY ahead in the coming months, Thomas hinted that the paternity secret that has seen Adam incorrectly named as the father of Vanessa's baby will be exposed.

"I'm sure it'll be coming out soon and Adam won't be a happy bunny," said the actor. "He's grown really attached to this kid, so it's going to be a massive shock for him."

