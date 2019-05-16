While hopeful David waited for his son at their arranged rendezvous, Jacob nipped out of his hotel room to get supplies and wavered as he saw a bus bound for Emmerdale - had he finally realised the true nature of his twisted relationship with Maya and decided to escape?

Eventually Jacob returned to the hotel, as deflated David realised he was a no-show, but a twist came when Maya was nowhere to be seen. Jacob panicked at her sudden disappearance - had she had a change of heart and left him? Or is this yet another mind game from the predatory teacher?

When does Maya get arrested for abusing Jacob?

The controversial grooming plot comes to a dramatic head on Tuesday 21st May, by which time David has hacked into his son's social media and lured Maya into a trap, sending her a message posing as Jacob asking to meet her at the cricket pavilion. Does this mean Jacob reluctantly returns home after Maya goes missing this evening?

However the finer details of the plot play out, tricked Maya finally ends up arrested as she confronts David, who demands an explanation for her sick behaviour before she's handcuffed and led away in a police car.

Wolfenden promises Maya's arrest is not the end of the story, as damaged Jacob clings to his obsession with Maya believing they were genuinely in love. “In Jacob's eyes, he thinks David has ruined his life and stopped him and Maya being together. I don’t know if he will ever forgive David for this.”

