Vulnerable Jacob had rescued Maya, who had been left for dead in the woods, and was hiding her in a nearby hotel. Devastated David finally learnt the shocking truth about his fiancee's grooming and inappropriate relationship with his son and Jacob fled the village after an emotionally-charged showdown to plan his escape with Maya, who he believes he is in love with.

Managing to get in touch with his incarcerated son on Friday 10th May, who only answered the call because controlling Maya had left their hotel room for supplies, David convinced Jacob to meet with him to apologise in person for the hurtful row.

How will Maya react to Jacob's betrayal?

However, Emmerdale has now confirmed to RadioTimes.com that in the week commencing Monday 13th May the plot takes further twists that put Jacob in more danger.

Maya fumes when she learns her victim has secretly arranged to see his father and accuses him of betraying her. Conflicted Jacob apologises and smashes his phone to prove his devotion - as they embrace, smug Maya thinks she's got the brainwashed boy back right where she wants him…

Jacob starts to realise the enormity of running away with his teacher, who menacingly fuelled his innocent crush for months to make him obsessed with her before she finally seduced him when he turned 16. Has she sunk her claws in deeper or is he having second thoughts about going on the run? Have David, Leyla and friend Liv Flaherty's attempts to make him realise he has been groomed finally hit home? Can David rescue Jacob from Maya's clutches before it's too late?

