Maya has been meddling in Jacob's blossoming romance with school friend Liv. (Picture: ITV)

After leaving Jacob an emotional voicemail, explaining she was going to flee the village for fear of him going public over their affair, Maya climbed up on a chair to get her suitcase from on top of the wardrobe and accidentally fell and hit her head after the chair broke!

Argh! It was almost a fatal fall for Maya... (Picture: ITV)

Luckily, housemate Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) found Maya and she was rushed to hospital and treated for a bad bump to the head.

Jacob got in a right 'ol spin after hearing Maya's voicemail and discovering she was in hospital. In fact, it seemed like he was about to come clean with dad David about his reasons for being so worried about Maya... but they were interrupted by an update from the doctor about Maya's recovery.

However, once Maya had craftily sent David off in search of a cup of tea and was left alone with Jacob, predator Maya turned on the tears again and managed to manipulate the love-struck lad into keeping quiet about the true nature of their teacher-student relationship.

As Maya gently stroked his arm, it appeared Jacob was under her spell again and in the heat of the moment he made a SHOCK confession: he is in love with her!

Clearly pleased to be back in control, and her secret safe for now, Maya promised Jacob she would be sticking around in the village (especially as David just asked her to move in with them at Farrers Barn) and wouldn't run out on him again.

Will Maya's voicemail to Jacob expose their affair?

However, with Maya's voicemail a ticking timebomb on Jacob's phone, what will the troubled teacher do to make sure her emotional confession is erased? After all, it wouldn't be the first time someone in the village has been exposed by audio/visual evidence being discovered by the wrong person at the wrong time!

What's going to happen next for Maya and Jacob? (Picture: ITV)

And if Jacob is going to devote his emotions to Maya again, does this mean poor Liv is going to get dumped before she even gets the chance to become Jacob's official girlfriend?

Watch this space! But since David has already come close to rumbling Maya and Jacob previously, what's the betting Maya will have a lot more than falling off a chair and a bit of concussion to worry about when he does finally find out about the inappropriate behaviour that's been happening under his roof for months...

