In last night's instalment of the ITV soap, Cathy attacked her dad Bob (Tony Audenshaw) when an argument turned heated yet again ; and she felt awful as her menstrual cycle was the root cause of her spiralling behaviour.

Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) made plans to leave the village to visit a memorable former character in tonight's Emmerdale (28th April), after her previous exit attempt.

Feeling more and more guilty, Cathy packed a bag and walked away from the village. The following day, it dawned on Bob, and Cathy's adoptive mum Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) that the youngster had fled, and they were frantic with worry. But just as Brenda was considering calling the police, Cathy walked in.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Brenda listened quietly as Cathy revealed she had been wandering around for hours before sitting at the bus station, not knowing what to do. She also admitted that when her mental health was at it's worst, she just wanted to disappear. Brenda wrapped Cathy in a hug, and Bob was relieved when she brought Cathy back to the B&B.

Having had time to think, Cathy told Bob that she wanted to go to the lakes to see her half brother Scott Windsor (Ben Freeman) now, rather than later in the year as previously planned. Cathy pointed out that it would be quieter for her there, and added that it would allow her twin brother Heath (Sebastian Dowling) to focus on his exams.

Bob was reluctant to let Cathy go, but eventually agreed that they could do whatever she needed to get through this tough time. How long will Cathy be away for?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.