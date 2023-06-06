The ITV soap is gearing up to air a new whodunnit, with the conman played by William Ash being pushed to his death by a mysterious figure. Several characters have excellent reasons to want rid of Caleb, with Will being one of them.

Will Taylor is among those suspected of having killed Caleb Milligan in news scenes of Emmerdale .

Ahead of this thrilling storyline, Will Taylor actor Dean Andrews discussed Caleb's suspicious death with press including RadioTimes.com, admitting his character is "capable of many things".

Who killed Caleb? ITV

"Will is really angry about how Gabby has been treated by Nicky and blames Caleb," the actor said, hinting at Will thinking of Gabby as a daughter.

In recent scenes, it was revealed that Gabby's (Rosie Bentham) fiancée Nicky (Lewis Cope) was none other than Caleb's son, working with his father to ruin Kim (Claire King).

"I think Kim will think long and hard next time someone tries to get close," predicted Andrews.

"As a couple I think it's confirmed to her that Will both cares and looks out for her. So I think it's cemented their love."

Is Will's love for Kim and Gabby enough to push him to kill someone and risk going back behind bars? Andrews wouldn't put murder past his character.

"After being in prison for 18 years I'm sure he's capable of many things…." Andrews teased. "Cross his family and you’ll pay the price!"

However, it seems that the driver has an alibi for the time of murder.

"Will says he was drinking at the Woolpack when Caleb was pushed," the soap star said. "He'd have happily pushed him, I'm sure, after all he'd tried to do to Kim…. But he's innocent, your Honour."

