His most notable appearance came back in 2017 when he became a finalist on BBC1 talent search show Let it Shine. His audition singing Bring Him Home from the musical Les Miserables can be seen below:

Prior to this, Johnson had a role in the third series of Kay Mellor's The Syndicate, where he played Noah Stevenson in four episodes.

He’s also had roles in CBBC’s wartime drama Harriet’s Army, Channel 4’s Shameless and BBC1’s Five Days, alongside Suranne Jones and David Morrissey.

But Bradley’s biggest acting role was arguably as a child when he starred alongside Colin Firth in in the 2007 film And When Did You Last See Your Father?

Maybe the question When Did You Last See Your Father? might also be asked of Vinny when speculation as to who his dad might be starts to mount?

