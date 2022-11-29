The vet woke up during Tuesday's episode (29th November 2022) with a terrible hangover from her drunken night of arguments with best friend Rhona Goskirk.

The previous night had seen the past raked up and Vanessa angrily reveal to Rhona that she is taking a new job in Canada after learning that Rhona has bought out Jamie Tate's shares in the vet practice.

However, Vanessa panicked when she realised that her girlfriend Suzy had not come home, leaving Vanessa to panic and worry that Suzy had returned to her past of substance abuse.

Later, Vanessa found Suzy with friend and recovering drug addict Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) having a laugh around cake and tissues.

Jumping to the wrong conclusion, Ness assumed that Suzy and Leyla were back to their old habits and was livid with her girlfriend.

However, Vanessa was left red-faced when Leyla proved that they were both sober, and Suzy was exasperated with Vanessa's paranoia about her behaviour.

Afterwards, Vanessa managed to mend bridges with Rhona regarding the previous night's clashing and admitted to Rhona what a bad place she and Suzy are in.

Towards the end of the episode, Vanessa and Suzy had a difficult conversation that saw them realise that their romance had come to a close.

"There's never been any trust," declared Suzy, "and no amount of snowy mountains in the world is gonna change that."

Suzy went to leave and teary Ness asked her not to go yet but Suzy added: "We'll only end up hating each other and I don't want that."

Vanessa jumps to conclusions over Suzy. ITV

Asking Ness to apologise to her son Johnny, Suzy departed, leaving Vanessa heartbroken.

In Wednesday night's episode, Vanessa prepares to depart the village for her new life in Canada and a goodbye party is held as many emotional farewells are bid.

Ness also goes public with the news that she and Suzy are over as she readies to leave Emmerdale with Johnny.

The storyline of Ness's exit occurs as actress Michelle Hardwick goes on maternity leave.

