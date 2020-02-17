Her worrying news was disclosed to us by Pierce and due to her situation, she can't get the support she needs from her loved ones.

At this moment in time, Pierce is the only one who knows about her diagnosis.

Emmerdale has confirmed the storyline will play out over the "coming months" and will see Vanessa try to come to terms with what's happening to her.

She will have to undergo extensive treatment and the soap will explore her concerns over the disease.

Actress Hardwick said of the development: "This is such a challenging storyline, but we've been working closely with Bowel Cancer UK, who have been enormously helpful to me in researching Vanessa's symptoms and treatment.

"I hope to do Vanessa's story justice. I was actually really shocked to learn that bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK and the second biggest cancer killer, but diagnosed early is treatable."

Emmerdale's Vanessa and Pierce

Genevieve Edwards, the Chief Executive at Bowel Cancer UK, said of the new plot: "We greatly appreciated the opportunity to work with the Emmerdale team on this important storyline.

"While everyone's experience of diagnosis is different, it is vital that Vanessa's story is as accurate as possible."

Edwards continued: "Although bowel cancer is more common in the over 50s, it can affect people of all ages.

"More than 2,500 people under 50, like Vanessa, are diagnosed with the disease in the UK every year.

"This storyline will help to raise awareness of bowel cancer, and we hope it encourages viewers to recognise the symptoms and visit their GP if they're concerned."

