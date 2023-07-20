Well now, the soap is set to honour Harriet and Liv with a touching addition set to air in upcoming episodes.

Using the remnants of some of the fallen trees, which came from both the real and fictional storms, they have been arranged and artistically repurposed into a hand-sculpted bus stop for the village.

Nicola King (played by Nicola Wheeler) will take charge of organising the installation of the bus stop, which will be a touching memorial for Harriet and Liv. But while it's set to be a heartfelt moment for the soap, there will be trouble a-brewing.

Emmerdale: Nicola Wheeler as Nicola King. ITV

According to the synopsis for the episode: "Viewers will witness Nicola ceremoniously cutting the ribbon as the bus stop is declared operational. However, the drama does not cease there, as Colin Hamston (Mark Noble) the councillor, feeling usurped by Nicola, introduces a new wave of trouble to the scene."

The episode is set to air on Thursday 3rd August 2023 and was a way of the production making use of excess materials. According to head of design, Gillian Slight: "After the storms, we were determined to honour the fallen trees by ensuring their wood was put to meaningful use."

"In collaboration with the immensely talented local wood sculptor, Jonathon Sherwood, we commissioned him to craft stunning sculptures from the storm debris. These captivating artworks now adorn our newly erected bus stop. Rather than settling for a conventional metal and glass structure, we wanted to create a unique work of art that pays homage to the village's natural beauty. It is a testament to individuality and we hope it will grace our screens for years to come."

The talented sculptor behind the project, Jonathan Sherwood, also commented: "I was given the privilege of transforming the wood provided by the Emmerdale creative team into sculptural masterpieces. While I received general guidance on the desired themes, each unique piece of wood dictated its own form, guiding my carving process.

"Drawing inspiration from the local wildlife, I aimed to capture the essence of the Emmerdale village through my creations. It is an honour to contribute to this project, and I eagerly await seeing the bus stop on screen—I hope to make my mum proud too."

