Chase will make his debut in the ITV series in upcoming scenes as Tom, now working as a vet in Leeds who is making a quick stop in Emmerdale to check in on Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper).

As Tom King returns to Emmerdale , actor James Chase has reassured fans that the classic soap character has changed a lot since his early days in the village.

The last we saw of the troubled character was when he left Yorkshire behind in 2013. He then went back to Saudi Arabia after a few rocky years in the Dales, marked by the discovery of his father Carl's (Tom Lister) true nature and a stalking ordeal for poor Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).

But Chase promises a brand new version of the character, explaining he "cares deeply about the people that he loves" – and even hinted at an attempt at making amends with Chas and his uncle Jimmy (Nick Miles).

"[Going back to Saudi Arabia] put Tom onto a new path to become the best man he can be and just to be there for the people that he loves," the actor told press, including RadioTimes.com.

As we know Tom and Belle will have a reunion, as it's clear he has still feelings for her, so it'll be interesting to see how Chas will react to him being back.

"Part of the darkness of that time in Tom's life definitely affected Chas," Chase continued.

"He turned over a new leaf, he was very young obviously and full of emotions when he was dealing with all these issues, I don't think he really knew how to deal with them," he added.

Eden Taylor-Draper as Belle Dingle and James Chase as Tom King in Emmerdale. ITV

"He's definitely going down the route of trying to build those bridges up again that he sort of burned. I think with Chas he will try to apologise to her and just to try and build that friendship again."

Amidst his love for Belle, what the vet is after at the moment is some closure and a new chance to mend his relationship with Jimmy and his wife Nicola (Nicola Wheeler), who took him in after his father's death.

For Chase, Tom is "a new man now", looking to find "closure and [be] able to leave the village once again without all of that darkness clouding him".

