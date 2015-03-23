Val sabotages Finn's date with Darren when she trashes the latter's car. But Emma finds out what has happened and confronts Val about her actions.

Ali is shocked to learn from Dan that Sean is in intensive care after an accident. And Priya starts to form a plan when she angles to matchmake her parents. But are Georgia and Rishi really destined to be together?

