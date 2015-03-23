Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa sleeps with Adam, Laurel hits a new low, while Sean is injured
29 March-3 April: Plus Priya matchmakes Rishi and Georgia. And Val goes in for a spot of sabotage
In the wake of their relationships failing, a drunk Vanessa and Adam console each other - but end up in bed together. Will they come to regret their actions?
Marlon and Laurel's marriage hits a new low. His money worries reach a peak when Pollard says his assistance is no longer required at the B&B, while she makes a fool of herself at a party that Kerry is holding for Dan.
Val sabotages Finn's date with Darren when she trashes the latter's car. But Emma finds out what has happened and confronts Val about her actions.
Ali is shocked to learn from Dan that Sean is in intensive care after an accident. And Priya starts to form a plan when she angles to matchmake her parents. But are Georgia and Rishi really destined to be together?
