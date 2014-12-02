News of Winward's upcoming departure after 13 years on Emmerdale broke last Friday, with a statement released by ITV promising a "sensational" leaving plot for Katie:

"Sammy Winward will leave Emmerdale in 2015 after playing Katie Addyman for 13 years Her decision to pursue other acting opportunities gives the writing team the opportunity to create a sensational, not-to-be missed storyline for her exit. Stay tuned for more information on what's to come for Katie Addyman…"

Speaking a press event held yesterday in London, Oates refused to confirm or deny rumours that Katie would be killed off. "I'm not going to tell you whether she lives or dies or goes off on a palomino pony! But we're very excited about the story, so that will be a big part of the top of next year."

