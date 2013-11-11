The revelation comes out after Alicia (Natalie Anderson) catches Priya being sick and starts to believe that she hasn’t had the abortion after all. And when David (Matthew Wolfenden) tells his tearful ex that he wants the baby and is there for her, she allows him to comfort her as she admits that she’s never felt so alone.

“I do feel sorry for Priya,” admits Wade. “We’ve all been through heartbreak and I wouldn’t wish what she’s been through on anyone. She really wanted the marriage with David and now she’s lost him I’ll always defend Priya because I love her character. She’s very vulnerable.”

But does the actress believe that Priya will be a good mum? “Yes and no. She’s a good person and she was very protective of Nikhil’s daughter Molly. But she’s still young and I’m not sure she knows what she’s letting herself in for. I don’t think she’ll find it easy.”

One thing for certain is that the baby bombshell is sure to make things uneasy between David and Alicia as the pregnancy progresses:

“Yes, this is David’s only chance to have a child. But he’s very confused because it means that he and Priya can’t go their separate ways and will be joined forever. But he definitely wants her to keep this child and is really excited by the prospect. And deep down, Priya hopes that the baby will bring her and David back together.”