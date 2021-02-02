6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Kim and Gabby team up and Al seduces Charity

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) begins her transformation from shy teenager to the next Kim Tate (Claire King), if Kim herself has anything to do with it. But what unites the two women to team up in the first place? And should Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) be scared?

Elsewhere, Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) beds Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) as part of getting his own back on ex-lover Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb), and Luke Posner (Max Parker) comes out of the closet (kind of) to girlfriend Victoria Sugden (Isobel Hodgins).

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 8th – 12th February 2021.

Kim and Gabby join forces

Harbouring a crush on Jamie the size of Home Farm’s electricity bill, Gabby schemes to put love rival Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) out of the picture by framing her for robbing a customer at the HOP. Making Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) think the recovering drug addict is stealing to score, Gabby is smug as Dawn is given her marching orders – then smarts when Jamie leaps to her defence and offers her a job at the vet’s, meaning they’ll be spending even more time together.

CCTV footage shows Kim the lovesick teen set Dawn up, but instead of reprimanding her employee Mrs Tate is impressed at her initiative. Realising Gabby could prove useful in her own efforts to keep Jamie and Dawn apart, conniving Kim takes the girl under her wing and promises to teach her a few tricks. We know Gabs is to fall pregnant by Jamie after a one-night stand, so expect her unexpected alliance with Kim to spark a power struggle among Emmerdale’s wealthiest clan.

Al seduces Charity

That Mother of the Year award continues to elude Charity, who falls out with son Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) so spectacularly this week it leads to violence. Worried he’ll fail the medical to join the army because of kidney problems caused by a drug overdose a while back, Noah asks cousin Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) to provide a clean urine sample to use in order to cheat the examination.

When Charity finds out a row ensues and she slaps Noah, leading to another night of booze-addled self-loathing at her poor parenting. Spying an opportunity for revenge on Debbie for stealing his cash, and with Kim threatening to call the police unless he pays her back, Al invites himself to join vulnerable Charity as they hit the bottle – then the bedroom. Oh dear.

Luke confesses to Victoria

Ever since newcomer Ethan Anderson (Emile John) clocked him at that rather lame lock-in at the Hide, Luke has been on high alert about his sexuality secret being exposed. Hushed conversations tell us Luke once dated a fella called Steve, one of Ethan’s mates, but the shifty chef insists he’s not gay and is happy playing it straight with Victoria.

This week, Luke overdoes it with the lovey dovey PDAs around Vic, but he’s fooling no one, including himself. Ethan certainly isn’t convinced and encourages him to be honest with his girlfriend. Biting the bullet, Luke tells Victoria he once had a relationship with a man – how will she react? And does the fact he’s hidden it until now mean he’s hiding in the closet?

Cain threatens Matty

Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) can’t quite enjoy the blissful honeymoon period in his new romance with Amy Wyatt (Natalie-Ann Jamieson), thanks to Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) breathing down his neck about the recent incident with young Kyle, who found himself caught in the crossfire of the Dingles’ feud with Jamie which almost cost him his life.

Cain warns him to keep quiet about his son’s near-miss to his mummy, but honest Matty can’t lie any longer and prepares to defy the Dingle hard man and tell Amy the truth. One way or another, Matty is sure to regret that particular decision…

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

It’s all systems go for Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), who are settling nicely into being back together. Their sweet scenes over New Year reminded us of the great chemistry the pair have – so it’s a shame Rhona remains reluctant to go public, which stifles things progressing somewhat. Could there be underlying reasons why?

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is plagued by the feeling something is very wrong with Paul, Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) who is very clearly on edge. You don’t have to be Mystic Meg to work that one out – the question is, what kind of trouble, and just how much of it, is Paul bringing to her door now? She should’ve ditched him when she had the chance.