Here’s your spoilers for Emmerdale between Monday 18th and Friday 22nd May.

Harriet plays a dangerous game

It turns out there was more between Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) and DI Malone (Mark Womack) than any of us knew as viewers have seen things take an interesting turn between the pair. Next week will see that their dalliance may not be a one-time thing. Having just avoided being caught in the act by Dawn Taylor (Julia Mallam), Harriet makes it clear to Malone that what they did was a mistake and it can under no circumstances happen again. Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) still holds out hope that he can win Harriet back, following some advice from Billy Hopwood (David Crellin) though, all he has done is risked pushing her further away. And with Malone sending Harriet messages asking to meet up again, it seems he could well have lost her to the worst person possible.

Mandy looks into "Alex"

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) has done all she can to ensure her son, Vinny (Bradley Johnson), doesn’t have anything to do with his father, Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale). Little does she know that Paul has secretly inserted himself into Vinny’s life without either of them knowing it- getting a job at the scrapyard and befriending Vinny while using the name, Alex. Vinny and “Alex” have now struck up a friendship with the youngster liking him from the moment they met. This week sees Mandy become curious about Alex and after some pondering, she and Lydia (Karen Blick) begin to think that Alex could be a girl and Vinny has a new lady friend. Never one to keep her nose out of her son’s business, Mandy takes to social media to see what she can learn about Alex. What will she do when she finds nothing?

More like this

Leanna causes problems

Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) has been causing problems of late as she has made it clear how much she doesn’t approve of her father’s relationship with Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi). Continuing to feel rejected, she acts out further this week when Liam (Jonny McPherson) is late for a meal that was organised for the two of them to make up. What makes it worse is he was late because he was with Leyla. Leanna's attitude starts to cause problems for Liam and Leyla who are trying not to upset Leanna further but the situation soon boils over, and it is not long before the wedding office is vandalised. And Leyla only has one person on her mind as to who the culprit was. Is Leanna to blame?

Charity faces an obstacle

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) may have taken a while to get on the same page, but they are finally in agreement about what happens to Johnny if the worst happens and Charity is delighted to be adopting him. Unfortunately, it soon turns out that the process won’t be as straight forward as they initially hoped when Charity learns that Johnny’s absent father, Kirin, needs to grant permission. She heads straight to Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) to find out where he is so no time is wasted but she is furious when Priya admits that she has no idea. Later, Charity hides this obstacle from Vanessa and pretends that everything is going smoothly, but how long will she be able to keep the truth from her?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale...

Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) makes it clear that he only plans to speak to Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) about work matters from this point on. Later Ellis (Aaron Anthony) walks in on Al and Priya and is frustrated that he did not know about them before.

Moira (Natalie J. Robb) and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) continue to move forward with their divorce plans and there is a glimmer of hope for them when they fall back into their old natural way with each other. Unfortunately, an argument is on the way that will shatter this brief period of peace. Will these two ever sort through their problems?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.