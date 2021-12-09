Emmerdale spoilers: Meena Jutla actress teases how killer gets “worse”

Meena Jutla looks set to get even nastier in upcoming Emmerdale scenes.

The serial killer has already claimed the life of a friend off-screen and has now killed villagers Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker.

However, we have not seen the worst from the devilish nurse yet.

Speaking on Loose Women on Wednesday (8th December), actress Paige Sandhu hinted at what could bring about her character Meena’s downfall.

Sandhu commented: “Yeah, so, because Meena’s caused such a crazy amount of stuff that’s happened in Emmerdale, she’s starting to get this feeling of invincibility and that’s potentially gonna be her downfall because her behaviour is getting more and more outlandish and people are starting to cotton on.”

The actress then teased that Meena has even nastier actions up her sleeve.

“I can’t tell you whether there will be any more murders or not,” Sandhu said, “but she definitely gets worse…like really worse.”

Three people who will be in Meena’s sights this festive season are her new love interest Billy Fletcher, new love rival Dawn Taylor, and her own sister, Dr Manpreet Sharma.

Recent episodes have seen Meena and Manpreet fall out over Charles and Ethan Anderson, but the upcoming Christmas episodes will see Manpreet get even more suspicious of her sister’s past after an encounter with an old face.

As Manpreet approaches the truth, will Meena be exposed or will she take the life of her own sister?

If that wasn’t enough, explosive scenes are set to rock the Woolpack pub on Christmas Day.

For all the information on Emmerdale’s Christmas spoilers see here, while details on the Soap Christmas schedules are available here.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub with previous episodes are available to watch on catch-up on ITV Hub.

