Next week on Emmerdale , Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) finds her bridal gown vandalised ahead of her wedding to Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) and begins to fear that serial killer Meena (Paige Sandhu) has returned to the village.

What has Meena Jutla got planned next?

Despite Dawn’s fears, the couple move forward with their wedding plans as their loved ones gather to celebrate their nuptials.

However, events take a chaotic turn as the big day arrives.

Actress Olivia Bromley has discussed the feelings of Dawn and Billy as their romantic big day is ruined when Meena returns.

“I think their minds are blown that in literally a short space of time they have been having the happiest moment of their lives and are so content and family all around them and it suddenly turns into a horror show of proportions they couldn’t even imagine,” revealed Bromley.

“Also, I think both characters, but particularly Dawn, have had a dread about Meena for a long time, so for her to actually be there in front of them and to know everything she’s capable of, I don’t think there’s more of a scary situation really. Especially when you are meant to be celebrating the happiest day of your life.”

The pair find themselves forced to play a twisted game by serial killer Meena.

“Meena wants Billy to choose one of them to be shot and she drags this out in a dramatic fashion to make it as painful as possible,” detailed Bromley.

“She just wants to cause maximum psychological pain rather than just disposing of both of them, she wants them both to suffer, particularly Billy. Because he’s rejected her in the past. It seems to be like the more game element of it for her, the better.

“It’s not a quick revenge thing, it’s torture. The way it plays out is her having control and power over these two characters.”

What does Meena have in store for the happy couple?

While noting the damage of Dawn having previously killed Malone, Bromley questioned how far she would take it against Meena.

However, Bromley noted that Dawn could “batter” Meena in a physical clash.

Meanwhile, Billy actor Jay Kontzle teased the dramatic climax ahead.

“It’s a good climax and a great ending. It’s all come to a head and it’s going to be really good and the audience is going to love it,” revealed Kontzle. “It’s a great ending for something that’s been planned out for a long period of time.”

How will the sorry saga end for this love triangle?

Additional reporting by Johnathon Hughes.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub with previous episodes available on ITV Hub.