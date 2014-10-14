Emmerdale spoilers: Lawrence to go to war against Robert Sugden, reveals John Bowe
"It might look awful, but he’s doing all this to protect his daughter. He doesn’t want her ending up with this man"
New Home Farm owner Lawrence White is to go to extreme lengths to stop his daughter Chrissie (Louise Marwood) from marrying Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley).
“He’ll try many different ways to get at Robert and disrupt his relationship with his daughter,” reveals actor John Bowe, who plays Lawrence. “One way is with Katie and another is via Andy. It might look awful, but he’s doing all this to protect his daughter. He doesn’t want her ending up with this man.”
Scenes to be shown next week will see the Whites taking over at Home Farm, with Lawrence witnessing at first hand the tensions between Robert and Andy (Kelvin Fletcher) after a fight breaks out. And it looks as though the multi-millionaire businessman will use that old love triangle between Andy, Katie and Robert to his advantage.
Series producer Kate Oates says of the upcoming plotline: “Robert has very quickly climbed up through the hierarchy in Lawrence’s company. And Lawrence has always liked being Robert’s boss. He likes it less now that Robert is planning to marry his daughter and starts to think that he’s a gold digger. So yes, he’ll try anything to split them up.”
As for how Bowe himself is settling in at the smartest property in the village, it seems that the actor couldn’t be more pleased: “It really is a fantastic place to work. It’s lovely to walk onto the set and see the application to the job that everyone has.
"And Lawrence is such a complex character – he’s a man who does the wrong thing for the right reason. A lot of the things he does is because of the love for his family. He deeply loved his wife and is devoted to his daughters.”
Watch a 60-second preview of next week's Emmerdale drama below: