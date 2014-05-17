After embroiling Ross in her scheme, the prepare out their robbery outside North's house. But Ross has a change of heart and refuses to go in, convinced that Donna is setting him up. A panicked Donna breaks in herself and finds the stash, but she and Ross are forced to make a run for it when they see the house owner approaching.

In a bid to cover their tracks, Donna kisses Ross. And after pulling off the perfect robbery, the pair revel in their success and find themselves kissing again - but this time for real...

