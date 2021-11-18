Emmerdale spoilers: Cain brutally kidnaps Al after Chas tension

Do not mess with Cain Dingle.

Emmerdale favourite Cain will go out of his way to protect his sister Chas Dingle’s interest next week.

Fans of the ITV soap have already seen womaniser Al Chapman come between Chas and her husband Paddy Kirk previously after they struck up a bond.

However, tension has reached an all-time high after the pair became business partners at the Woolpack with Al in league with a mystery party.

Next week on Emmerdale, Al grows closer to Chas once more and tells her how much he desires her.

The pair look close to a kiss when Chas’ cousin Marlon Dingle interrupts them both and later ends up in an argument with Al.

Marlon is adamant that Al will not come between his best friend Paddy and Chas.

The later clash is witnessed by Cain from afar who later confronts Marlon and wants to know everything.

Marlon soon lets Cain in on what has been going on and Cain is infuriated.

Cain has bad blood with Al after the businessman cheated on Priya Sharma with Cain’s daughter, Debbie Dingle.

Deciding to take revenge on Al, Cain kidnaps the businessman and drags him into a van the next day.

After Al vanishes, Marlon soon confesses to Chas that he told Cain about the situation.

Chas races to find out what Cain has done to Al, prompting Paddy to then start asking questions about where Chas has gone.

Marlon manages to talk his way out of the situation, but Paddy remains suspicious about what is going on.

Little does he know that Cain is holding Al hostage in a barn and pointing a gun to his chest.

Making a promise of nasty consequences towards Al, there’s no telling how far Cain might go.

Will Al live to regret trying to romance Chas?

Meanwhile, next week also promises to be an exciting one for fans of the Meena Jutla storyline as she nears being exposed by an unsuspecting Ben Tucker when he digs around the body camera footage from survival week.

However, as Ben tries to raise the alarm, he is unaware that Meena is on his tail and soon tries to retrieve the evidence she needs to hide her nasty behaviour towards Victoria.

This prompts an almighty clash that leaves one party lying lifeless on the floor in dramatic scenes.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub.