Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron devastated as murdered Ben’s body discovered

How much more heartbreak can Aaron take?

Emmerdale favourite Aaron Dingle will be left broken tonight (26th November) after the body of his boyfriend Ben Tucker is found outside the HOP.

Fans of the ITV soap will have seen the traumatic scenes during Thursday night’s dramatic double-bill where serial killer Meena Jutla ended Ben’s life in a bid to hide her previous attempt to kill love rival Victoria Sugden.

After overhearing Ben try to convince friend Billy Fletcher to watch the Survival Week body camera footage he had found, Meena surprised Ben at the HOP and viewed the video with him.

Making clear it is her in the footage trying to drown Victoria, Meena tried to get the camera from Ben and chased him but slipped on spilt wine on the floor.

Ben left her behind but then turned back as he couldn’t leave her harmed.

However, Meena was gone when he returned, and when he ran back to his car he found that the footage had disappeared.

As he looked around he was struck on the head with an oar by Meena.

Lying badly injured on the floor, Ben asked for help before Meena struck him hard on the head again, killing him.

On Friday night, a concerned Aaron heads to the HOP after he does not hear from Ben.

Aaron then sees a large police presence on the premises and is concerned

In gut-wrenching scenes, Aaron then sees Ben’s dead body and realises he’s lost another chance at romantic happiness.

The tragic story comes after it was confirmed that actor Danny Miller would be leaving his role as Aaron Dingle behind.

The actor can currently be seen on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.

A spokesperson for the ITV soap said: “Danny has achieved so much during his time at Emmerdale playing the role of Aaron. He has had to tackle some of the hardest-hitting storylines and has made a lasting impact on the show.

“Aaron is a character our viewers took into their hearts and have followed his rollercoaster journey for years. Danny will be hugely missed and we wish him all the best going forwards.”

Emmerdale continues at 7pm on weekdays on ITV with previous episodes available on ITV Hub.

