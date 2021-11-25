Emmerdale villain Meena claims next victim in cruel killing – but will Liv be framed?

Emmerdale killer Meena (played by Paige Sandhu) has struck again, bringing more terror to the not-so-sleepy Yorkshire village.

She’s already taken the lives of Nadine Butler (off-screen), Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) and Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale), but it wasn’t long before the murderess claimed her next victim.

During the terrifying Survival Week, when Andrea died, Meena had actually tried to kill love rival Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) – and she would have gotten away with it too if she wasn’t interrupted…

Meena thought she’d removed all evidence of that fateful day by seeing off Andrea, but a discarded body camera actually caught the lot.

That very same camera came back to haunt her on tonight’s (25th November) episode of Emmerdale, when it ended up in the wrong hands…

Desperate to clear his name and prove he wasn’t behind the Survival Week disaster, Ben (Simon Lennon) broke into The HOP to try and find anything that would help his case.

After deleting evidence on the security camera he was even there (and therefore also conveniently wiping trace of Meena, too), Ben stumbled upon a body camera, and took a look through it.

What he found was a person seemingly trying to drown Victoria, but with the person of interest a blur, he called fellow HOP colleague Billy to ask him what it was all about.

Billy was very conveniently on a date with Meena, who overheard the call and was very concerned her secret could escape.

When she got to The HOP, she found Ben trying to uncover the mystery figure, but thankfully, psychopathic Meena was more than ready to brag about her attempted murder.

Naive Ben tried to get out, even succeeding to an extent when Meena slipped on a wet floor. However, his fatal flaw came from the fact he just cares about people too much, and when he went to see if Meena was OK, she crept up behind him and smacked him on the head with an oar. Twice.

While the walls are seemingly always closing in on Meena, it seems she might have actually got her Get Out Of Jail Free card.

Poor Liv (Isobel Steele) has been battling her demons and unfortunately her alcoholism has caused her to push everyone she loves out of her life, including Aaron (Danny Miller).

Keen to let Ben know her thoughts after believing he’s the reason Aaron doesn’t want to speak to her any more, Liv unleashed a drunken tirade at him before storming off with his phone – perhaps costing him his life.

Lydia spotted Liv worse for wear outside The HOP as the drunken youngster shouted about how much she “hates” Ben.

Will she be framed for his murder? It’s definitely not looking good for her…

In new pictures released by Emmerdale, Aaron arrives to The HOP to see a swarm of police before seeing his partner’s lifeless body.

Is this the final straw for Aaron?

