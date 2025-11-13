ITV has confirmed a schedule change for Emmerdale, with the popular soap not airing tonight (Thursday 13th October).

The show usually airs weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour-long edition broadcast on a Thursday evening.

Instead, the show will be replaced with coverage of a FIFA World Cup European Qualifier. Mark Pougatch will front coverage of the England v Serbia match from 7pm until 10:05pm.

This means that fans will have to wait until tomorrow to find out the aftermath of the Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) standalone special, that saw Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) 'return from the dead'.

Faith appeared in flashback scenes in last night's episode. ITV

Faith appeared in flashback scenes that were set prior to her death from terminal breast cancer in 2022. She advised him to kickstart his appeal to be released from prison so that he could reunite with husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).

As we now know, he had met a new love, Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill), behind bars, and had to tell him a sneaky lie to justify his reasoning for the appeal.

Robert explained that sister Vic (Isabel Hodgins) had been diagnosed with a brain tumour, and he needed to go and care for her. Of course, she was never unwell – and Kev found out this news at the end of yesterday's episode.

In tomorrow's instalment, he is sent spiralling following the revelation, while Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) is worried for dad Bear Wolf's (Joshua Richards) safety following his disappearance.

While on a walk with Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), Eve thinks she has spotted her grandfather...

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

