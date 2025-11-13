❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Emmerdale hit by schedule shake-up tonight as England football match airs
There won't be a visit to the Dales this evening.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Thursday, 13 November 2025 at 11:44 am
Authors
Michael AdamsSoaps Editor
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad