Paddy orders Dingles to stop searching for him in sad Emmerdale scenes

Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) finally got in touch with worried relatives Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) and Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) in tonight’s Emmerdale (16th February), after disappearing from the village .

This article contains discussions of mental health which some readers may find upsetting.

Although the police initially tried to find Paddy, they scaled back the search when he was spotted in a nearby guest house. Bear, Mandy and Paddy’s estranged wife Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) continued to worry about him, leading Mandy to head to the guest house and quiz the owner, Jean (Emma Rydal).

After staying overnight, Mandy tailed Jean as she unlocked Paddy’s room after realising that he had left, and fellow guest Mark (Simon Fielding) tried to offer some reassurance to Mandy. Mark then spotted Paddy outside and gently urged him to let his loved ones know he was alright, as he described Mandy and insisted that she was genuinely concerned.

Mark headed inside to find Mandy, who had now been joined by Chas. He brought them outside, telling them he had persuaded Paddy to speak to them – but Paddy had since left again.

After Mandy took her fears out on the owner, she and Chas went back to the village while Mark found Paddy and revealed that he’d done what he wanted – allowing for Paddy to get away unseen. But as Mark asked Paddy why he wouldn’t go home and what he was hiding from, Paddy replied that he was escaping before he got on a bus, leaving a concerned Mark shouting after him.

At the Woolpack, Mandy’s phone began to ring and she and Bear listened with hope as they realised Paddy was on the line. As he made himself known, Mandy and Bear asked if he was alright, and Paddy said he wasn’t coming home.

In a phone box, Paddy asked them to stop looking for him. “Let me be, I don’t want to be found,” he added. Bear attempted to reach out to him with some touching words, but Paddy hung up. Mandy was desperate to trace the call, but Bear reminded her that this wasn’t possible as Paddy wasn’t classed as a missing person.

How can they help the struggling man?

If you identify with Paddy’s struggle, you can find help and support by visiting the Samaritans and Andy’s Man Club websites. The NHS website also provides advice on how to seek help if you’re experiencing suicidal thoughts.

