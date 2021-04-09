Why isn’t Emmerdale on tonight? When is it next on TV?

There’s no visit to the Dales tonight (9th April) as ITV has re-arranged their scheduled programming in order to show special news coverage.

Emmerdale was due to air at 7pm tonight and see Gabby grow concerned over Kim Tate’s odd behaviour.

However, along with Coronation Street, tonight’s episode of Emmerdale will now be rescheduled to a later date.

Why isn’t Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale will not be broadcast tonight as ITV clears their schedule in order to pay tribute to Prince Philip.

Prince Philip died this morning at the age of 99.

Emmerdale has therefore been replaced by Philip, Fondly Remembered at 7pm, a live programme hosted by Julie Etchingham and Phillip Schofield that will celebrate the life, legacy and passions of the Duke through interviews with those who knew him best.

This will be followed by Prince Philip: A Royal Life, a documentary hosted by ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship. An extended News at Ten then airs at 10pm.

News coverage celebrating Prince Philip’s life will also run throughout the afternoon, with Prince Philip: Duke of Edinburgh at 5pm. Using archival footage and personal testimony, this special film will look at the life and times of the Duke with narration by newsreader James Mates.

The alterations are part of changes to the TV schedules made by many broadcasters following the death of Prince Philip, with regular programming replaced with tributes, documentaries, and news coverage. You can see the full updated schedule on our TV Guide.

ITV has also confirmed that there will be no adverts during their main channel coverage today.

When is Emmerdale next on TV?

ITV has not yet confirmed when tonight’s planned episode of Emmerdale will now be broadcast. The soap was next planned to air on Monday 12th April at 7:00pm.

It is not clear if tonight’s episode will air during the show’s Monday slot or if it will receive a different broadcast time.

See our TV Guide for the latest schedule changes.