Kyle has been staying at a local authority children's home for the past week, with Cain exiting prison after the truth was revealed over their roles in the death of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). But as Cain, Moira and Kyle's mother Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) awaited the first court date, they received bad news three times over.

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) was left more concerned for her family's future than ever before in tonight's Emmerdale (18th January), as husband Cain (Jeff Hordley) spiralled ahead of son Kyle Winchester's (Huey Quinn) plea hearing.

Firstly, Cain was disappointed to learn that he couldn't see Kyle due to being a key witness in the case. This meant that only Amy would be able to see Kyle at the children's unit, and Cain and Moira's younger son Isaac was busy making his big brother a comic for Amy to take for him.

Kyle (Huey Quinn) was driven away from his home in Emmerdale. ITV

Then Cain heard the name of the judge residing over Kyle's case - and the man was known for being harsh with sentencing, which didn't bode well for poor Kyle.

Unfortunately there was worse to come. Just as Amy was preparing to visit, she received a call from the secure unit informing her that an incident had occurred. There was no word on whether Kyle was involved, but there were to be no visitors until an investigation had taken place.

Amy was heartbroken, while Cain was left feeling more stressed than ever. With Kyle due to make his plea the next day, all his dad could do was mull over recent events. At Butlers Farm, he sat looking over Isaac's handiwork, drink in hand.

Moira walked in, and Cain updated her on the fact that Amy hadn't been able to see Kyle. But when Moira accidentally knocked his drink over, spilling it over the comic for Kyle, Cain took out his anger on his wife, shouting at her.

Although she was apologetic over the spillage, Moira warned Cain that he needed to calm down, and he admitted that he had overreacted. However, Moira dreaded to think how Cain would behave if Kyle wasn't released on bail in court.

Will Kyle be able to come home? And can Cain keep his anger in check as the pressure mounts?

