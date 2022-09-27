Emmerdale's Moira Dingle terrified as Faith plans dignified death

Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) confirmed her plan to end her own life amid her terminal illness in tonight's Emmerdale (27th September), leaving daughter-in-law Moira (Natalie J Robb) terrified over their shared secret.

Moira has agreed to be by Faith's side when the latter passes away, but the reality began to sink in as the ITV soap returned.

After gaining Moira's support, Faith was determined to rope her clan into a day of fun. Daughter Chas (Lucy Pargeter) attempted to keep smiling just like her mum wanted, while her brother Cain (Jeff Hordley) arrived at the Woolpack with an entirely different plan in mind for their mother.

Cain recently agreed to be Faith's power of attorney, and he confided in Moira that he felt a responsibility to ask about end of life care. Moira was anxious, knowing that Faith would not need such support, but she accompanied Cain who asked whether his mum would prefer to live in a hospice for her final days.

Faith had previously declared that she wanted to remain at home, but Cain was aware that she would need a lot of care, and he wanted to start organising while she was still able to decide.

Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

Guilt-ridden over what she was keeping from her children, Faith tried to change the subject and insisted that she wanted this day to be light and fun. And although Cain was uncharacteristically gentle as he probed further, Faith lost her temper and snapped that she didn't want to talk about her death yet.

Cain apologised, and Faith eventually agreed to discuss the matter the following day. Before he or anyone else could protest, Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) arrived and Faith dragged him away with her, saying that they had urgent business to attend to.

Faith explained to Pollard that she had needed rescuing from cancer talk but he defended her loved ones. She then insisted on talking about her funeral and asked Pollard to give her eulogy. He agreed, only for Faith to reveal that she had already written notes for the speech.

Moira soon interrupted and as they were left alone, she encouraged Faith to talk to Cain again. Faith told her that everything was already in hand so there was nothing left to discuss, but Moira pointed out that she should give Cain and Chas an answer over her care, even if she had to lie. Once more, she tried to convince Faith to tell the truth, but Faith refused.

She reminded Moira that they couldn't look like they were planning anything together as assisted suicide is a crime and she didn't want to implicate her. But Moira grew more worried than ever as she pointed out that she hadn't agreed to assist anything, just to be present.

Faith reiterated the arrangements and promised to let Moira know more nearer the time, and Moira was uneasy over the momentous decision she had made.

Will she come to regret helping Faith, and will Cain and Chas learn what's going on?

Emmerdale has partnered with Dignity in Dying on Faith's storyline. You can find help and support at Samaritans.

