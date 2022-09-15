Emmerdale's Millie Tate goes missing in aftermath of Jamie reveal

Jamie hasn't been seen on-screen since last year, when he faked his own death. But recently, his mother Kim (Claire King) discovered everything as Millie's other grandmother Hazel (Kate Anthony) revealed he had violently attacked her, and had been manipulating her and Millie for months.

Young Millie Tate (Willow Bell) went missing in tonight's dramatic Emmerdale , as she was left feeling more troubled than ever thanks to her scheming father Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) .

Kim was furious and reported Jamie to the police; and there was a new development tonight, as an officer arrived at Home Farm to show Kim CCTV footage of Jamie himself boarding a ferry out of the country. Kim had now seen definitive proof that her son was very much alive, and she gathered together the adults of her new makeshift family to update them.

Kim has been left distraught. (ITV) ITV

But as Kim launched into a rant about Jamie's behaviour, she failed to realise that a traumatised Millie was listening. As she heard her Granny badmouthing her father, Millie shouted that she hated her and that she was evil, just like Jamie told her.

A horrified Kim found Millie hiding under a table, where she gently tried to talk things through with her. She apologised, explaining that sometimes grown-ups said things in the heat of the moment when they were angry. Kim answered Millie's questions honestly as she told her what Jamie had done, and reflected on how horrible the secrecy must have been for Millie.

Thinking things would now be able to improve, Kim offered to cook a meal. Meanwhile, Dawn Fletcher's (Olivia Bromley) foster daughter Clemmie walked into baby Thomas's bedroom just as Millie was talking to him. Clemmie offered an olive branch of sorts when she explained that her own dad, Alex, wasn't a good dad either.

Millie was angry, and told Clemmie to go away. She then told Thomas that their daddy loved them, and everything would be OK. But when Kim later went to find Millie for dinner, she was shocked to find her missing.

Where has Millie gone, and will she be found safe? Could Jamie have come back for her?

