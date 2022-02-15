Emmerdale's Paige Sandhu reveals why Meena risks prison for revenge

Sandhu joined the soap as Meena Jutla in 2020, with the nurse quickly becoming Emmerdale 's latest villain after murdering Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate, Ben Tucker and kidnapping sister Manpreet and Vinny Dingle.

Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu has opened up about her character's need for revenge ahead of what is set to be a dramatic run of episodes for Meena.

The character escaped Emmerdale weeks ago after her crimes were exposed but has returned for one last plan aimed at her ex-boyfriend Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle).

At a remote viaduct, Meena Jutla smiles as she taunts Billy Fletcher and Dawn Taylor with her gun

Speaking to RadioTimes.com for The Big RT Interview, Sandhu revealed why Meena is willing to risk a prison sentence to carry out her crimes.

“Billy dumped Meena for Dawn, and Meena can’t let them get away with it,” she explained.

“It feels like a slight on her. And they’re getting married on Valentine’s Day, of all days!”

When asked why she's returned to the village and risked getting caught, Sandhu said: "If it’s a choice between staying on the run and getting away with everything, or coming back to spoil Billy and Dawn living happily ever after but possibly going to prison, then Meena will choose revenge – that’s who she is!”

Sandhu is set to leave the soap this year, with the soap hinting that Emmerdale's upcoming episodes could see Meena finally get her comeuppance.

This week's episodes will see Meena return to the village in time for Dawn and Billy's wedding, lurking around the church where they plan on tying the knot and enacting her next sinister plan.

Read the full Big RT Interview with Paige Sandhu here.