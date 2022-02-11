The Radio Times logo

Emmerdale's Meena returns to village – what does she have planned?

She's back!

Emmerdale Meena returns (ITV)
Published: Friday, 11th February 2022 at 12:01 am

Emmerdale residents beware: murderous Meena (played by Paige Sandhu) is back in the village – and this time she really means business.

Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Billy (Jay Kontzle) are excited to get married, but there's something hanging over their heads, and they're about to find out what it is.

In new pictures released by Emmerdale, the killer can be seen lurking around the church where they're about to tie the knot.

Emmerdale Meena returns (ITV)

Meena is clearly up to something as she rips petals off a rose, clearly hinting at the destruction to come.

Emmerdale spoilers for next week have teased out the drama that awaits and while Dawn and Billy do get married, it's really just the start of things to come.

In Tuesday's episode, the newlyweds are abducted by Meena who carts them off to a nearby viaduct and keeps them at gunpoint.

But in a sinister twist, the killer offers the weapon to Billy, asking him to choose whether he or his new bride should live – and if he can't decide, she'll just kill them both anyway!

As Billy attempts to defend Dawn from Meena, the gun goes off – but who is shot?

Emmerdale Meena returns (ITV)

One life at least is in the balance by Wednesday and it looks like someone else has become a victim of Meena's. Will the person shot pull through?

And if Meena lives, how can she possibly escape this one?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. 

