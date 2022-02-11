Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Billy (Jay Kontzle) are excited to get married, but there's something hanging over their heads, and they're about to find out what it is.

Emmerdale residents beware: murderous Meena (played by Paige Sandhu) is back in the village – and this time she really means business.

In new pictures released by Emmerdale, the killer can be seen lurking around the church where they're about to tie the knot.

Meena is clearly up to something as she rips petals off a rose, clearly hinting at the destruction to come.

Emmerdale spoilers for next week have teased out the drama that awaits and while Dawn and Billy do get married, it's really just the start of things to come.

In Tuesday's episode, the newlyweds are abducted by Meena who carts them off to a nearby viaduct and keeps them at gunpoint.

But in a sinister twist, the killer offers the weapon to Billy, asking him to choose whether he or his new bride should live – and if he can't decide, she'll just kill them both anyway!

As Billy attempts to defend Dawn from Meena, the gun goes off – but who is shot?

One life at least is in the balance by Wednesday and it looks like someone else has become a victim of Meena's. Will the person shot pull through?

And if Meena lives, how can she possibly escape this one?