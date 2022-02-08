Handing horrified Billy a gun she tells him to choose who lives - him or Dawn. Meena's sick plan backfires and someone is left fighting for their life, but who makes it out alive and can the killer be stopped once and for all?

Menacing Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) returns in an epic week revolving around the mass murderer's revenge, as she kidnaps Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) and Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) on their wedding day.

Here is your day-by-day guide to Emmerdale’s big week running from 14th – 18th February 2021.

Monday 14th February - 7pm, ITV

Dawn and Billy tie the knot in a romantic Valentine's Day ceremony surrounded by their family and friends. Having suspected Meena was stalking her the week before as a warning she would turn up to wreck the nuptials, the bride breathes a sigh of relief it's gone without a hitch. But the day is far from over, and when the bride and groom disappear could Meena be responsible…?

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is wracked with guilt after the incident with Kyle and hits the bottle hard, causing Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) to worry he could do himself serious damage. Also, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) organises a Valentine's surprise for Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele).

Tuesday 15th February - 7pm, ITV

Meena has abducted Billy and Dawn and taken them to a remote viaduct where she holds them at gunpoint. Billy is terrified when Meena gives him the pistol and forces him to decide whether him or his new bride should live - if he doesn't choose, the murderous Ms Jutla will kill them both! As Billy tries to defend Dawn the gun goes off, and someone takes a bullet…

Chas tries a risky approach to help Cain through his dark mood by cracking open another bottle of whisky and forcing him to talk through his troubles. Vinny gives Liv some jewellery as a present but she gets the wrong idea and thinks he's proposing!

Wednesday 16th February - 7pm, ITV

The aftermath of the shooting sees at least one life hanging in the balance. Has Meena claimed another victim, or could she have been the one in the firing line and ended her own reign of terror? And how will the locals react when they learn what unfolded at the viaduct with the newly-weds?

Liv flees in embarrassment and Vinny kicks himself that his romantic gesture went wrong. Chas gives Cain a stern lecture to get him to stop feeling sorry for himself.

Thursday 17th February - 7pm, ITV

The police descend on the village as the repercussions of Meena's vengeful actions are fully felt. Has the victim of the shooting pulled through, or will there be another family in mourning if someone else joins Leanna, Andrea and Ben on the list of the killer's quarries?

Elsewhere, Chas and Cain reflect on the past as they recall happier times. Will this help the depressed Dingle move forward after putting his son in danger?

Thursday 17th February - 8pm, ITV

There's another huge shock in store for the locals, as the joy of Billy and Dawn's wedding day is forgotten as the reality of Meena's reappearance hits hard. But who still has unfinished business related to the nasty nurse's killing spree?

Also, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) is proud of how Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) is coping after Cain's bad behaviour was almost calamitous for Kyle.

Friday 18th February - 7pm, ITV

As the dramatic week draws to a close hardly anyone in Emmerdale is unaffected by the devastating events. Who has survived Meena's creepy comeback, and is this the final chapter of the nutty nurse's elaborate revenge or just the start of her ultimate endgame?

Will Vinny and Liv's tormented romance make it through another hurdle or could their love story have a happy ending? And can Cain stop punishing himself?