Rhona's (Zoe Henry) mum, played by Louise Jameson, will put herself out there as she searches for a potential partner on a dating app.

Emmerdale's Mary Goskirk is ready to get back in the game as she is determined to find love in an upcoming storyline.

In scenes airing this week, Mary confides in her friend Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower), revealing she has downloaded a dating app. She enlists his help to pick a suitable match. Will she find what she's looking for?

Mary involves Rodney in her search for love. ITV

Mary has been single since she first arrived in the village. Last year, she opened up to Kim Tate (Claire King), revealing she is a lesbian in an emotional coming out scene.

She also confronted Rhona, who struggled to come to terms with her mum's sexuality after she fell in love with a female neighbour who has since died.

Speaking about Mary's romantic future, Jameson teased that a new significant other could be on the way for her character.

"I strongly suspect there's going to be a love interest," she told Inside Soap last August.

"I wondered if it could be Kim, but that might spoil the friendship, so I reckon they will bring in someone new."

While it seems unlikely Kim may be the one for Mary at this point, we're curious to see who Rhona's mum will choose as her first date in quite some time.

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Soapshub.

