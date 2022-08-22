Emmerdale actress Louise Jameson hints at romance in Mary's future

Mary is the mother of village mainstay Rhona (Zoe Henry), who arrived earlier this year and soon became a popular addition to the ITV soap.

Louise Jameson has hinted that romance might be on the cards for her Emmerdale character Mary Goskirk.

It was immediately clear that Mary and Rhona share a complex relationship, but a lot of love shone through as she offered unwavering support when Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), Rhona's now-husband, suffered a stroke.

We've also been learning more and more about Mary, and she found an unlikely confidant when she told the fearsome Kim Tate (Claire King) that she was gay in moving scenes. Rhona reacted badly when she found out about her mum's sexuality, but the pair later had a frank chat and overcame their issues.

Now, actress Jameson has been speaking out on Mary's future, as Inside Soap quizzed her on the subject. "I strongly suspect there's going to be a love interest," she teased.

Jameson initially wondered if Kim Tate could be Mary's love interest. (ITV) ITV

"I wondered if it could be Kim, but that might spoil the friendship, so I reckon they will bring in someone new."

While her theory on Kim may sound unlikely, this is soapland we're talking about, so anything is possible! As for a newcomer being introduced as Mary's love interest, we would welcome the idea! It would surely need to be someone outspoken enough to keep Mary on her toes, though.

It wasn't long ago that Mary made an awkward pass at Rhona's best friend Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick), and she later admitted that she didn't expect she would ever find love again after the loss of her neighbour who she had fallen for prior to her death from COVID.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But now, back to future prospects. Jameson added that, in terms of what else is coming up for Mary, viewers should expect her to be involved in Emmerdale's upcoming milestone.

"Mary is going to be quite anxious around the 50th anniversary, as someone in the family may be in jeopardy," she revealed. Who could it be? Haven't Rhona and Marlon been through enough?!

Remember, the show has already confirmed that October will see a storm descend on the village. Will it claim a life?

Meanwhile, star Jameson also spoke out about playing her alter ego. "I love that she's complex. One minute you wish she'd shut her mouth as she doesn't censor herself, and the next she'll be adorable and kind. Mary is like an onion, peel off another layer and there's something else to discover."

We're certainly looking forward to seeing what Mary will get up to next!

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.