A furious Mandy launched into a tirade against Paul while blaming herself for allowing him back into their lives in the first place. Vinny returned home in the middle of all this and he too got a stern telling off but as far as Mandy is concerned, this was Paul's last chance.

She angrily told Paul that she would never entertain the idea of a relationship with him again and, worst still, she wanted him out of the village and did not want to see him again. Vinny tried to protest, insisting that he did still want to see his dad, but Mandy was not in the mood to listen and stood her ground - Paul has crossed the line one too many times.

While Paul makes out that he will abide by Mandy's wishes and leave the Dales, he and Vinny later share a drink and it does not look like he has any plans to stop seeing his son. But how will Mandy react if Paul does stay and what will he do next in his quest to get Mandy back?

Elsewhere tonight, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) did all she could to help Moira Barton (Natalie J.Robb) due to the guilt she is feeling over helping keep the secret that it was Jamie Tate (Andrew Lincoln) who injured her in the hit and run. Will this just lead to growing guilt?

