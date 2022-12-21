Mack had a fling with Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) earlier this year, and Chloe is now pregnant with his baby . But following a new clash between Chloe and her newfound sister Amy Wyatt (Natalie Jamieson), Chloe announced she is moving out of the village.

Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) was left torn over his unborn child in tonight's Emmerdale (21st December) after friend Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) learned his big secret.

When he heard this news, Mack was visibly concerned, which did not go unnoticed by Nate who was already aware that his pal had cheated on partner Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins). As Mack attempted to dismiss the situation, it was obvious that he was struggling.

He paid Chloe a visit, asking her to keep in touch and offering to organise child support payments. But Chloe ordered Mack to leave her alone.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Later, Nate headed over to Butler's Farm to confront Mack, working out that Chloe was his mystery woman and that he's the father of the baby she is carrying. Mack denied it, but this was pointless as Nate knew full well that it was true.

Mack insisted that no one else was ever going to find out, but Nate urged Mack to face up to the fact that he clearly wanted more to do with the baby than he was letting on. However, Mack refused to consider blowing up his happy family life by telling Charity.

Lawrence Robb as Mackenzie Boyd and Jurell Carter as Nate Robinson in Emmerdale. ITV

At the Woolpack, Nate continued to press Mack, and even made a risky comment about cheating in front of Charity. Mack wasn't impressed, but Nate reminded him that once the baby was born, he wouldn't be able to ignore the situation.

More like this

Mack repeated that he couldn't be with Charity and be a dad at the same time, but Nate told him that he would regret turning his back on Chloe and his child.

Mack looked deeply troubled, but will he have a change of heart?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.