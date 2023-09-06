Earlier this week, Lydia's childhood friend Craig Reed (Ben Addis) forced himself upon her at his office, and then casually drove her home. Lydia hasn't felt able to confide in husband Sam (James Hooton), with star Blick revealing that her alter ego wants to protect him.

As the ITV soap continued, Lydia put on a brave face and tried to carry on as normal, rushing off to work at Home Farm. But boss and friend Kim Tate (Claire King) could tell she was out of sorts, and urged her to sit down for a coffee.

As Kim asked whether Lydia had put some distance between her and Craig as previously discussed, an oblivious Sam spotted Craig outside Wishing Well cottage, and welcomed him happily.

Craig claimed to be worried about Lydia as she wasn't working at his office that day, but Sam reminded him that Lydia was busy elsewhere, before inviting him for a pint.

Back at Home Farm, a withdrawn Lydia came close to confiding in Kim, but stopped herself, claiming she was run down and tired. Kim sent Lydia home, and Lydia was soon seen putting the clothes she was wearing during her attack into a bag, before calling a taxi to take her to the police station.

Meanwhile, in the Woolpack garden, a remorseless Craig told Sam that he was happy to arrange work experience for Sam, and they bonded over Lydia's brilliance.

But when Sam arrived home just as Lydia seemed about to report what had happened to her, she was thrown as Sam announced that he thought Craig was great.

Lydia left the house in a hurry, and ended up at the woods, where she set her clothes on fire. As she sobbed her heart out, will anyone realise what Lydia is going through?

Blick has pointed out that Lydia knows where things might lead, should the Dingles learn about the rape. "Knowing the Dingles as she does, what if Cain finds out?" she says.

"Will people harm Craig, will the Dingles seek revenge in some sort of way if they can’t get traditional justice?"

If Craig isn't brought to criminal justice, might Cain take matters into his own hands when Lydia's ordeal is eventually exposed?

Anyone affected by Lydia's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling its 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

