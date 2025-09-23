The footage of the match, the third-round tie, will be presented by Mark Pougatch, as the two teams go head to head having also met in this competition last season.

Thankfully, Emmerdale fans won't need to adjust their calendars too much – this is just for one night only, and the schedule is going back to normal for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, the episode is already available to stream on ITVX now, for anyone who's looking to check it out early.

Dylan, Caleb and Jai in Emmerdale ITV

The synopsis for this latest episode of the soap says: "Ruby catches Caleb sneaking out, a secret mission is enacted, and Cain gets involved."

It ends with a truly dramatic twist and cliffhanger, but you'll have to watch the episode, or read our explainer here to find out what happens.

This comes after last night's episode saw John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) blackmailing Caleb Miligan (William Ash) as he worked to evade capture and punishment for his crimes.

He reminded Caleb that only he knows where Anthony Fox's (Nicholas Day) body is buried, and tried to get him to help John flee the country.

Meanwhile, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) took his frustrations out on Aaron over Nate's (Jurell Carter) murder, and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) was seen dealing with the fallout of John working at the surgery.

Emmerdale will air at 7pm on Tuesday 23rd September on ITV1. It usually airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

