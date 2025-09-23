Emmerdale hit by schedule shake-up on ITV tonight
Tonight's episode has been moved to make way for an EFL Cup match.
Fans tuning in to ITV1 at the usual time to watch Emmerdale will be out of luck, as the soap has been moved around in the schedule tonight (Tuesday 23rd September).
Rather than airing at the usual time of 7:30pm, tonight's episode will instead air half an hour earlier, at 7pm. This is to make way for live football, with the Liverpool v Southampton EFL Cup match kicking off at 8pm on ITV1.
The footage of the match, the third-round tie, will be presented by Mark Pougatch, as the two teams go head to head having also met in this competition last season.
Thankfully, Emmerdale fans won't need to adjust their calendars too much – this is just for one night only, and the schedule is going back to normal for the rest of the week.
Meanwhile, the episode is already available to stream on ITVX now, for anyone who's looking to check it out early.
The synopsis for this latest episode of the soap says: "Ruby catches Caleb sneaking out, a secret mission is enacted, and Cain gets involved."
It ends with a truly dramatic twist and cliffhanger, but you'll have to watch the episode, or read our explainer here to find out what happens.
This comes after last night's episode saw John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) blackmailing Caleb Miligan (William Ash) as he worked to evade capture and punishment for his crimes.
He reminded Caleb that only he knows where Anthony Fox's (Nicholas Day) body is buried, and tried to get him to help John flee the country.
Meanwhile, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) took his frustrations out on Aaron over Nate's (Jurell Carter) murder, and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) was seen dealing with the fallout of John working at the surgery.
Emmerdale will air at 7pm on Tuesday 23rd September on ITV1. It usually airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
