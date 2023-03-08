Arthur's close friend and potential love interest Marshall Hamston (Max Fletcher) was upset when his homophobic father Colin (Mark Noble) decided to send him to boarding school. He also branded Arthur a pervert and ordered him to stay away from his son.

Arthur set out to help Marshall by letting him stay at Rishi Sharma's (Bhasker Patel) house while he was away. But when Rishi returned and spotted that things had been moved, and that someone had been eating his crisps, the situation came to a head.

Laurel realised that something was amiss with Arthur and followed him to Rishi's, where she was stunned to find the two boys chatting in the kitchen. The pair explained that Arthur had helped Marshall lie to the school that his gran was sick, explaining away his absence. But Laurel insisted she had to call Colin and alert him to what was going on.

When Colin arrived, Marshall looked terrified — but he was surprised when his dad pulled him in for a hug. Laurel sat down with Colin and Marshall and she was pleased when the man apologised for getting things so wrong, before agreeing that Marshall could return to his old school.

Thrilled with what she thought was a job well done, Laurel updated partner Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), but they were interrupted by Arthur who was worried that Marshall hadn't answered any of his messages. He then revealed his previous nasty encounter with Colin, leaving Laurel horrified.

As it dawned on her that Colin could have been putting on an act in front of her earlier, Laurel feared she had made a huge mistake that might cause further harm to Marshall. What will she do about it?

